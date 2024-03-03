Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 5.8%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 546,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,323,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Infinera by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

