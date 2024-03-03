Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $21,638,400.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IR opened at $91.63 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,656,000 after buying an additional 265,041 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Get Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.