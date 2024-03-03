Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $124.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 436.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

