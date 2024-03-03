Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

