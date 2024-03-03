Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PDEC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.