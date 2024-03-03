Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells 24,669 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.