Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $708,087.87 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

