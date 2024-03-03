Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $3,130,100.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Lacob also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Align Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.