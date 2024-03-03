Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $4,548,300.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Lacob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

