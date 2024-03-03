Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 83,461 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36.
Shares of ARX stock opened at C$23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.15. The company has a market cap of C$13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$14.38 and a 12 month high of C$23.78.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.06.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
