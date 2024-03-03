Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $4,936,142.88 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,101,187.06.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

