Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $4,570,907.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

