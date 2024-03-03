Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $773,818.90 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRPT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

