Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $736,000.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

