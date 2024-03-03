Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $739,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

