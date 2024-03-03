Insider Selling: TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) COO Sells $4,244,656.68 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,895,726.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.