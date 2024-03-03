Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Sells $1,853,400.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

