Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Insperity in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

