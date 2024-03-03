Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Insulet by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $169.25 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

