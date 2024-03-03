Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,420,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

