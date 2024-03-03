International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

