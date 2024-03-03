Invesco Ltd. Acquires 88,639 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,087,000 after acquiring an additional 921,631 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

