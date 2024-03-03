Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Insperity worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

