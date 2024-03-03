Invesco Ltd. Purchases 12,733 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.