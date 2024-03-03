Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Carvana worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.