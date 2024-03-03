iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.77

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 16955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

