iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.40

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 1029397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.