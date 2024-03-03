iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.40

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 1029397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 139,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.