iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.