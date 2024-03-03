iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.10

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 21426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,111,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 1,001,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 356,384 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

