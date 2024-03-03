iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

