iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94,330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 45,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $206.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

