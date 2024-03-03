Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.78% of Iveda Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVDA stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

