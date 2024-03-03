Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

