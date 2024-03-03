James Lawrence Dolan Acquires 76,139 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $45.55.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

