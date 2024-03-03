James Lawrence Dolan Sells 19,003 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,290,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $189.07 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

