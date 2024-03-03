Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in NL Industries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NL Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.85%.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.