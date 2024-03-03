Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MIN opened at $2.71 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.