Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $91,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This is an increase from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.