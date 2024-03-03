Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

