Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Mastech Digital worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

(Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.