Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.