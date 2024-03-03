Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.0388 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.