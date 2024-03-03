Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 43,697 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $904.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.