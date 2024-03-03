Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Asana by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Asana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

