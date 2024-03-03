Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

