Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) a C$19.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.60.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

LUG stock opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.24 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.