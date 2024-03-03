Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

AEM stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

