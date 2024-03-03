Jefferies Financial Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$113.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.62. The firm has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.