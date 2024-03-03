JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

