John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 target price (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

